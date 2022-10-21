Team Go Green (Oct. 15, 2022). Photo Credit: Christopher Kim, MMN Field Technician

Mālama Maui Nui and volunteers celebrated seven years of recycling with the organizaiton’s final Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event was launched in 2015 to provide a stopgap measure in reducing illegal dumping in West Maui, bringing awareness to the need for permanent infrastructure to collect hazardous and bulky materials and formalized such a commitment in the West Maui Community Plan.

“MMN is so incredibly proud of this community for coming together to provide this service of

mālama ʻāina to West Maui and leading by example for our greater community,” said organization leaders.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mālama Maui Nui extended thanks to various businesses, organizations and individuals who made Go Green Recycling possible including:

Jim Fahnestock, Liz May and The Lahaina Sunset Rotary for their efforts in initiating and sustaining community support for this project.

West Maui County Councilmembers past and present respectively, Elle Cochran and Tamara Paltin for their leadership, advocacy and support in sustaining a budget for this project.

Tamara Farnsworth and Tess Herman and County of Maui Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability for assisting with the administration of this initiative.

Vendors and volunteer supporters, AAAAA Rent-A-Space, E&H International, Pacific Portables, Starbucks Cannery Mall, Down the Hatch, Pi Artisan Pizza, Moku Roots and more.

In celebrating the work and efforts that have gone into Go Green Recycling, organization leaders acknowledged that the work is far from over.

The group is now encouraging participation in the new Integrated Solid Waste Management planning meetings. These meetings are open to the public and testimony can be submitted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For disposal of bulky materials after this month, call the County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division AVM Section at 808-270-6102/

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More information is available online at: MalamaMauiNui.org.