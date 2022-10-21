Maui Surf Forecast for October 21, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:23 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north swell remains elevated, though it has peaked. It will gradually lower through tonight. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled with the declining swell, but surf heights will remain near the 15-foot advisory threshold through the morning hours, especially for Kauai and Oahu. No other significant northwest or north swells are likely through the middle of next week. Small, long- period south swells will maintain current south shore surf through Saturday. With no significant trade winds over and upstream of the state, most eastern shore surf will be from north swell wrap. However, strengthening trade winds this weekend will create rising, choppy surf along east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com