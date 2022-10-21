Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:52 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:49 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:27 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell remains elevated, though it has peaked. It will gradually lower through tonight. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled with the declining swell, but surf heights will remain near the 15-foot advisory threshold through the morning hours, especially for Kauai and Oahu. No other significant northwest or north swells are likely through the middle of next week. Small, long- period south swells will maintain current south shore surf through Saturday. With no significant trade winds over and upstream of the state, most eastern shore surf will be from north swell wrap. However, strengthening trade winds this weekend will create rising, choppy surf along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.