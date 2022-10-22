Maui News

13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers

October 22, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
BCRC 22-03 class picture

The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state. 

Two of the graduates were assigned to the Maui Community Correctional Center.

BCRC is a 11-week training that includes over 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

There were also four graduates each assigned to the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center and Women’s Community Correctional Center; two to the Hālawa Correctional Facility; and one to the Waiawa Correctional Facility.

Pictures and video from today’s graduation can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/snr89pkvkgke7ipb6cw5z/h?dl=0&rlkey=q9m4a85bfwpd38qdeyglgxn3h

Pictured in this release: BCRC 22-03 class picture

