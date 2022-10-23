American Savings Bank Teammates Volunteer Across the State on National Make a Difference Day. PC: ASB Hawaiʻi.

American Savings Bank teammates on four islands came together on Saturday, Oct. 22, which was National Make a Difference Day, to bring impact to the community by participating in the bank’s annual Statewide Seeds of Service volunteer day.

“Community is at the core of everything we do and we understand that bringing real impact to our community means more than just giving financially,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank. “I am proud of our 1,100 teammates for their year-round commitment to support causes that are important to us and our community.”

ASB teammates on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Molokaʻi participated in community beatification and clean-up projects at ʻAʻala Park, Child & Family Service, Hawaiʻi Food Bank, Hawaiʻi Taro Farm (in partnership with Maui United Way), Kaunakakai School and Waimea Elementary School.

ASB’s Maui teammates partnered with Maui United Way to assist Hawaii Taro Farm with weeding, mulching, pruning, planting and harvesting of taro, a sustainable food resource for the community.

Improvement projects included cleaning, painting, trash pick-up, graffiti removal and more. This is the first time, since the beginning of the pandemic, where ASB teammates across the state have been able to safely gather for another massive Aala Park clean-up, which began in 2015.

On Molokaʻi, volunteers prepared keiki treat bags for the Truck or Treat BOO Bash ʻOhana Night.

Hawaiʻi Island volunteers beautified the Waimea Elementary School campus portables by painting inspirational quotes on steps and stairwells and worked with Child & Family Service to assemble school supply backpacks for keiki.

On Oʻahu, a sea of green kalo shirts took over ʻAʻala Park, College Walk and the surrounding neighborhood – an area that ASB is committed to and invested in restoring. Nearly 200 ASB teammates, friends and family members gathered to give TLC to the surrounding area with painting, raking and trash pick-up.

ASB teammates have contributed nearly 100,000 hours of volunteer service and ASB has donated millions of dollars to Hawaii’s nonprofits and community organizations.