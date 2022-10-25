Maui News
Jessica Crisp takes 2022 Aloha Classic Women’s Windsurfing title at Hoʻokipa, Maui
In an impressive performance, Jessica Crisp won the 2022 Aloha Classic Women’s Windsurfing title at Hoʻokipa Beach Park on Maui’s North Shore Monday.
The 53-year-old competitor bested her younger rivals Sarah Hauser and Maria Andréas, who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively. Maui’s Angela Cochran took 4th in the final.
Aloha Classic Results
- 1st Place – Jessica Crisp, Australia
- 2nd Place – Sarah Hauser, France
- 3rd Place – Maria Andréas, Spain
- 4th Place – Angela Cochran, Maui, Hawaiʻi, US
