Maui News

Jessica Crisp takes 2022 Aloha Classic Women’s Windsurfing title at Hoʻokipa, Maui

October 25, 2022, 1:00 AM HST
Jessica Crisp – 1st Place. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries

In an impressive performance, Jessica Crisp won the 2022 Aloha Classic Women’s Windsurfing title at Hoʻokipa Beach Park on Maui’s North Shore Monday.

The 53-year-old competitor bested her younger rivals Sarah Hauser and Maria Andréas, who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively. Maui’s Angela Cochran took 4th in the final. 

  • Aloha Classic 2022. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries
  • Sarah Houser – 2nd Place. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries
  • Maria Andréas – 3rd Place. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries
  • Angela Cochran – 4th Place. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries
  • Aloha Classic 2022. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries

Aloha Classic Results

  • 1st Place – Jessica Crisp, Australia
  • 2nd Place – Sarah Hauser, France
  • 3rd Place – Maria Andréas, Spain
  • 4th Place – Angela Cochran, Maui, Hawaiʻi, US

Comments

