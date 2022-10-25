Jessica Crisp – 1st Place. PC: Fish Bowl Diaries @fishbowldiaries

In an impressive performance, Jessica Crisp won the 2022 Aloha Classic Women’s Windsurfing title at Hoʻokipa Beach Park on Maui’s North Shore Monday.

The 53-year-old competitor bested her younger rivals Sarah Hauser and Maria Andréas, who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively. Maui’s Angela Cochran took 4th in the final.



















Aloha Classic Results

1st Place – Jessica Crisp, Australia

2nd Place – Sarah Hauser, France

3rd Place – Maria Andréas, Spain

4th Place – Angela Cochran, Maui, Hawaiʻi, US