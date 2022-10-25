Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King).

The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the following scheduled lineup:

Keiki Candy Lane (trick or treating from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.)

Pet Costume Contest (5:30 p.m.)

Keiki Parade (6 p.m.)

Get Up and Dance with Thriller and more (6:15 p.m.)

Admission and parking is free.

The Maui Sunday Market is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Visit www.MauiSundayMarket for more information.

The event is hosted by the Maui Food Technology Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification.