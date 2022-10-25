Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30

October 25, 2022, 1:44 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King).

The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the following scheduled lineup:

  • Keiki Candy Lane (trick or treating from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.)
  • Pet Costume Contest (5:30 p.m.)
  • Keiki Parade (6 p.m.)
  • Get Up and Dance with Thriller and more (6:15 p.m.)

Admission and parking is free.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Sunday Market is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Visit www.MauiSundayMarket for more information. 

The event is hosted by the Maui Food Technology Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Visitors Rescued From South Maui Waters At Kamaʻole Beach Park I 2Mauis Most Expensive Active Listings 41 9m Hawea Point Home 35m Makena Property 3Maui Cattle Company Hosts Drive Up Sale Oct 28 2022 4Maui Council Passes Bill To End Hotel Moratorium But Cap Transient Vacation Rentals 5Mauna Loa Current Unrest Is Likely Driven By Renewed Input Of Magma Beneath Summit 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 23 2022