Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:28 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:11 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:09 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A recent gale north of the region will be sending a series of northwest to north swells today and tomorrow, which will boost surf north and west- facing shores. Additional northerly swells are possible this weekend into early next week. Generally background, medium period south swell will hold through the week, but a larger and longer period south swell is expected to arrive Friday. This will bump surf along south facing shores for the weekend. As the trades strengthen in the next couple of days, expect more elevated and choppy surf along east- facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.