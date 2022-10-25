Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 25, 2022

October 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:28 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:11 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:09 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A recent gale north of the region will be sending a series of northwest to north swells today and tomorrow, which will boost surf north and west- facing shores. Additional northerly swells are possible this weekend into early next week. Generally background, medium period south swell will hold through the week, but a larger and longer period south swell is expected to arrive Friday. This will bump surf along south facing shores for the weekend. As the trades strengthen in the next couple of days, expect more elevated and choppy surf along east- facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 





				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 




				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 




				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
