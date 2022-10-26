“Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshops,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity.

The two sessions, set for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., are being taught by digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza. Each workshop is limited to 10 people.

There is no charge for the workshops. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., next to the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Topics to be covered include turning on devices, mouse and pointer functions, using a web browser, email, telehealth, recognizing advertisements, basic online security, identifying scams and video conferencing.

Qualifying participants will receive a laptop at no cost. Other benefits include receiving a learner account without cost from Northstar Digital Literacy and an introduction to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a $30 subsidy for monthly internet bills.

To apply for the workshop or for more information, contact Zilpah Kaimiola at (808) 243-4313.