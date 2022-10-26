Humpback whale mother and her calf. Photo Credit: J. Moore/NOAA MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06

In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”

The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.

“We are excited to launch this new educational series to give both residents and visitors a better understanding of Maui’s environmental issues,” said Chris Almeroth, general manager of Kimo’s Maui.

The “Mālama ʻĀina” series kick off coincides with the 30th anniversary of NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and the start of whale season.

Attendees will learn about the large marine mammals, the cultural importance of ocean stewardship and the sanctuary which was created to protect Hawaii humpback whales and their habitat through closely-aligned education, research and resource protection efforts.

In addition to the presentation, keiki are invited to participate in hands-on activities including coloring and hat-making.

In continuation of the “Mālama ʻĀina” series and 30th anniversary celebration, presentations in January and March will focus on whale entanglement and whale research. Future events will cover other topics including sea turtles, monk seals and more. For additional information and dates, go to: www.kimosmaui.com.