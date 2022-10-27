4-year-old boy wins Grand Prize at Annual Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea
More than 100 people entered various categories in a costume contest hosted by The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Winners were selected in each of five categories at the Keiki Halloween event.
The grand prize award went to 4-year-old Caden Nowell, who dressed as rock n’ roll legend Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen. As the grand prize winner, he was awarded two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US.
“The costumes were imaginative, colorful and embraced some of the most iconic characters from TV and movies and famous musicians,” said event organizers.
Judges, Kalani Peʻa, Debbie Probst and Barbara Geary selected the top three entries in each category.
The Shops 2022 winners include:
Grand Prize:
- Caden Nowell (Age 3- 5) – Freddie Mercury (Queen)
Ages 0-2
- 1st: Oliver Van Alderwerelt – Chucky Doll
- 2nd: Kowhai Perna – Pueo (Owl)
- 3rd: Chloe Cordell – Snail
Ages 3-5
- 1st: Caden Nowell (Freddie Mercury)
- 2nd: Sebastian Luck (Pirate)
- 3rd: Tayslee Nishiyama (Paw Print)
Ages 6-10
- 1st: Daniel Sehad – Giraffe
- 2nd: Harrison Bell – Marshmallow
- 3rd: Aviana Trahan – Red Riding Hood
ʻOhana
- 1st: Lantanna Hoke & Jason ʻOhana – Sesame St. Characters
- 2nd: Jessica Mannor – Incredibles
- 3rd: Arnberger ʻOhana – Monsters
Pets
- 1st: Carol Vanhorn – AC/DC Rockers
- 2nd: Tia Talbot – Cowboy
- 3rd: Erica Valdez – Prison Dog