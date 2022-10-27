Maui Arts & Entertainment

4-year-old boy wins Grand Prize at Annual Keiki Halloween at The Shops at Wailea

October 27, 2022, 12:53 PM HST
* Updated October 27, 1:16 PM
Caden Nowell was the event’s Grand Prize winner. He entered the contest in the Age 3- 5 category, dressed as Freddie Mercury from the rock group Queen.

More than 100 people entered various categories in a costume contest hosted by The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Winners were selected in each of five categories at the Keiki Halloween event.

The grand prize award went to 4-year-old Caden Nowell, who dressed as rock n’ roll legend Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen. As the grand prize winner, he was awarded two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US.

“The costumes were imaginative, colorful and embraced some of the most iconic characters from TV and movies and famous musicians,” said event organizers.

  • Oliver Van Alderwerelt took home first place in the 0-2 age division for his Chucky Doll costume.
  • Kowhai Perna dressed up as a Pueo (Owl). She won 2nd place in the 0-2 age division.
  • Chloe Cordell who dressed as a Snail won 3rd prize in the 0-2 age division.
  • Daniel Sehad earned 1st place for his giraffe costume in the age 6-10 division.
  • Jessica Mannor and her ʻohana took home 2nd place in the family category for their Incredibles look.
  • Carol Vanhorn earned 1st place for her pet entry “AC/DC Rockers.”
  • Erica Valdez earned 3rd place for her pet entry “Prison Dog.”
Judges, Kalani Peʻa, Debbie Probst and Barbara Geary selected the top three entries in each category.

The Shops 2022 winners include:

Grand Prize:

  • Caden Nowell (Age 3- 5) – Freddie Mercury (Queen)

Ages 0-2 

  • 1st: Oliver Van Alderwerelt – Chucky Doll
  • 2nd: Kowhai Perna – Pueo (Owl) 
  • 3rd: Chloe Cordell – Snail 

Ages 3-5

  • 1st: Caden Nowell (Freddie Mercury)
  • 2nd: Sebastian Luck (Pirate)
  • 3rd: Tayslee Nishiyama (Paw Print)
Ages 6-10

  • 1st: Daniel Sehad – Giraffe
  • 2nd: Harrison Bell – Marshmallow
  • 3rd: Aviana Trahan – Red Riding Hood

ʻOhana

  • 1st: Lantanna Hoke & Jason ʻOhana – Sesame St. Characters
  • 2nd: Jessica Mannor – Incredibles 
  • 3rd: Arnberger ʻOhana – Monsters

Pets

  • 1st: Carol Vanhorn – AC/DC Rockers
  • 2nd: Tia Talbot – Cowboy
  • 3rd: Erica Valdez – Prison Dog
