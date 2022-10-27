Caden Nowell was the event’s Grand Prize winner. He entered the contest in the Age 3- 5 category, dressed as Freddie Mercury from the rock group Queen.

More than 100 people entered various categories in a costume contest hosted by The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Winners were selected in each of five categories at the Keiki Halloween event.

The grand prize award went to 4-year-old Caden Nowell, who dressed as rock n’ roll legend Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen. As the grand prize winner, he was awarded two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The costumes were imaginative, colorful and embraced some of the most iconic characters from TV and movies and famous musicians,” said event organizers.



































Judges, Kalani Peʻa, Debbie Probst and Barbara Geary selected the top three entries in each category.

The Shops 2022 winners include:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grand Prize:

Caden Nowell (Age 3- 5) – Freddie Mercury (Queen)

Ages 0-2

1st: Oliver Van Alderwerelt – Chucky Doll

2nd: Kowhai Perna – Pueo (Owl)

3rd: Chloe Cordell – Snail

Ages 3-5

1st: Caden Nowell (Freddie Mercury)

2nd: Sebastian Luck (Pirate)

3rd: Tayslee Nishiyama (Paw Print)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ages 6-10

1st: Daniel Sehad – Giraffe

2nd: Harrison Bell – Marshmallow

3rd: Aviana Trahan – Red Riding Hood

ʻOhana

1st: Lantanna Hoke & Jason ʻOhana – Sesame St. Characters

2nd: Jessica Mannor – Incredibles

3rd: Arnberger ʻOhana – Monsters

Pets