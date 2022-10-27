PC: Krank Cycles.

Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022.

It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.

Since opening in 2013, Krank Cycles has made community give-back to Maui County a priority. Volunteering time and resources, the business and its supporters have given away more than 200 bicycles to those in need, and repaired close to 300.

“We started ‘Maui Bike Mission.’ We took our Sprinter van/ mobile bicycle repair shop, and went door-to-door to repair bikes. We focused mainly on keiki bikes, especially for those who can’t afford to fix their own,” said Reichert.

The November giveaway starts at 9 a.m. at the Hale Makana O Waiale leasing office by the laundromat.

Residents of the complex are invited to bring their own bicycles to be fixed for free. Preference will be given to the keiki.

Trying to make the best of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Krank Cycles focused on how to give back to the community that has supported them and came up with the “Krank Maui Bike Mission.”

Since that time, its Krank Cycles team has been able to visit the island of Molokaʻi twice, as well as Keʻanae, Lānaʻi and Hāna.

Krank Cycles donated some 2,000 bicycles to youths in Maui County. It is conducting a giveaway in Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022.

Krank Cycles is a Maui-based bike shop serving the Valley Isle in two locations:

270 Dairy Road in Kahului (Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Sat.

1129 Makawao Avenue (Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., M-F)

Krank Cycles began with the Makawao location, and earlier this year opened up a second location at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului. Both locations are full service, with a repair center and experienced bike mechanics who can work on kids and adults mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrids and electric bikes.

Krank Cycles Maui is involved in annual community events and public outreach, such as Boys and Girls Club/Jim Falk Christmas Bike Give Away, Pedal IMUA, YMCA Keiki Triathlon, Hāna and Ke’anae Bike Missions, Maui Mountain Bike Club Coalition trail building and fundraising events. Krank Cycles has also have partnered with Maui Rescue Mission and Salvation Army to repair bikes of individuals in the transient community for free.

PC: Krank Cycles.

For more information, go the KrankMaui.com.