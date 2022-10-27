Visitors at Kahului Airport on Maui. PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

Maui visitor count, spending up from September 2019; Year-to-date visitor count is down -5.2% and spending is up 10.6%

There were 218,468 visitors to Maui in September 2022, up 4% from September 2019 when there were 210,108 visitors to the Valley Isle. The numbers are preliminary visitor statistics compiled and released but he state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The department reports that visitor spending on Maui was $415.3 million last month, up 23.3% compared to $339.7 million in September 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 55,720 visitors in September 2022 up 7% from the 52,053 visitors in the same month in 2019, according to the report.

Through the first nine months of 2022, there were 2,194,814 visitors to Maui compared to 2,314,113 visitors (-5.2%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $4.27 billion compared to $3.86 billion (+10.6%) in the first nine months of 2019, the DBEDT reports.

Statewide: Visitor Count for September was 95.5% of the 2019 level

A total of 703,270 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in September 2022, representing a 95.5% recovery from the same month in 2019, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

These visitors spent $1.48 billion in September 2022, as measured in nominal dollars, an increase of 18.5% compared to the $1.25 billion reported for September 2019, according to the report.

The DBEDT notes that in September 2022, 691,794 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the US West and US East. Additionally, 11,476 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In comparison, 718,042 visitors arrived by air (-3.7%) and 18,114 visitors came by cruise ships (-36.6%) in September 2019.

The average length of stay by all visitors in September 2022 was 8.9 days, up from 8.4 days (+5.9%) in September 2019. The statewide average daily census was 208,589 visitors in September 2022 compared to 206,169 visitors (+1.2%) in September 2019, according to the report.

Through the first nine months of 2022, total visitor spending was $14.35 billion, up 7.9% from $13.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019, according to the report. A total of 6,888,439 visitors arrived in the first nine months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first nine months of 2019 at 7,828,965 visitors (-12%).

DBEDT: Director remains positive Hawaiʻi will achieve a full recovery by 2025

DBEDT Director Mike McCartney said Japan expects an increase in both in-bound and out-bound travel with new (less restrictive) COVID protocols for travelers.

“Hawai‘i anticipates an end of year pick up in Japanese travelers as well as international travel overall which should help end 2022 on a high note and provide momentum going into 2023,” McCartney said in a statement.

“DBEDT remains positive that Hawai‘i will achieve a full recovery by 2025 despite a strong dollar, global inflation and fossil fuel supply chain disruptions due to the Ukraine-Russian War. It’s important to note that on average, every visitor in Hawai‘i spends about $2,100 per trip while staying in our islands which adds about $250 in state tax revenue (per person per trip) not including county tax revenue generation. It is also important to note that every 50 visitors support one job in our state,” he said.

McCartney said that as we move closer to full recovery in 2025, “we will need a healthy mix of domestic and international travelers who share the values of Mālama Ku‘u Home.”