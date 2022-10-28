Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:08 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:42 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:39 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 




Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small, short-period north swells will maintain modest surf along most north facing shores through this weekend. A small, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Monday will likely provide a slight boost in surf heights along most north and west facing shores from late Monday into Tuesday. Small, medium-period south swells will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect surf to lower along east facing shores into this weekend due to weaker trade winds. The strengthening trade winds are expected to provide a slight boost in choppy surf along east facing shores early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
