Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small, short-period north swells will maintain modest surf along most north facing shores through this weekend. A small, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Monday will likely provide a slight boost in surf heights along most north and west facing shores from late Monday into Tuesday. Small, medium-period south swells will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect surf to lower along east facing shores into this weekend due to weaker trade winds. The strengthening trade winds are expected to provide a slight boost in choppy surf along east facing shores early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com