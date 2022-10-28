Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:08 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:42 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:39 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, short-period north swells will maintain modest surf along most north facing shores through this weekend. A small, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Monday will likely provide a slight boost in surf heights along most north and west facing shores from late Monday into Tuesday. Small, medium-period south swells will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect surf to lower along east facing shores into this weekend due to weaker trade winds. The strengthening trade winds are expected to provide a slight boost in choppy surf along east facing shores early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.