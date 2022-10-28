Maui News

Public input sought for housing and transportation options in West Maui

October 28, 2022, 2:45 PM HST
Maui County is seeking the community’s ideas and input about ways to improve West Maui housing and transportation options along 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Kā’anapali.

The West Maui Community Corridor runs 3.6 miles along Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Kā’anapali.

This feedback will be incorporated into the county’s West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan.

“This project is about reimagining West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer multimodal transportation options,” said Pam Eaton, project manager for Maui County. “To do that, we need to hear from the West Maui community.”

The project website, WestMauiCommunityCorridor.org,  provides three ways to share feedback: a community survey, an online mapping exercise, and an interactive scavenger hunt. Participants will be entered to win a gift card from a local business.

“We are inviting people to tell us what a transit-oriented community corridor means to them,” Eaton said. “We want to hear about challenges moving to and through the corridor, important destinations, and your big ideas for the future.”

In July 2022, Maui County launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to make West Maui more connected, accessible, sustainable and livable by supporting a transit-oriented community.

Beyond the activities on the project website, printed materials will be available at West Maui businesses, schools and community spaces. Over the next month, the project team will be “popping up” at local events to gather direct input from residents. The website will be updated with information on additional events.

The West Maui plan is led by the Maui County Department of Planning in partnership with the departments of Housing and Human Concerns, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Transportation, as well as the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. The project is made possible by a grant from the State Legislature.

