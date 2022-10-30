Maui News

Community budget meetings on Lānaʻi￼ and in Lahaina

October 30, 2022, 10:20 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Community Budget Meeting. File Photo: Ryan Piros / County of Maui

The last community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2024, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, are set for Lānaʻi at the Hale Kupuna O’Lānaʻi, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m., and at the Lahaina West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

“I value the opportunity for our community members to share their thoughts on the services and programs provided by the County, and how their taxpayer dollars are spent,” said Victorino. “Suggestions from the public help us prioritize what is best for our community, and understand how to better serve our residents. I welcome everyone to participate in any of the meetings and follow us through the next budget cycle.”

Each community meeting will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by various departments recapping updates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each County department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various County-related issues. Community members with an interest in the County budget are encouraged to attend any of the budget community meetings to offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1First Of Its Kind Rules Proposed For Manta Ray Viewing In Hawaiʻi 2Breaking After Just 10 Months On The Job Deputy Police Chief Hank Retires Mauis Wade Maeda Promoted 3Annual Keiki Halloween At The Shops At Wailea Draws 100 Costume Entries 4Maui Halloween Events Keiki Parade Costume Contests Trunk Or Treat And More￼ 5Hotel Wailea Hires Maui Native As New Director Of Food And Beverage 6Maui Police Departments Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign Begins Today