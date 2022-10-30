Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Jan. 4, 1953 – Oct. 14, 2022

Charlene “Sharon” Jan See, 69, of Pāhala, passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Jan. 4, 1953, in Pāhala, she was a retired nurse for the State of Hawaiʻi.

She is survived by husband, Robert “Bobby” N. See Sr.; mother, Rosita Avenue; son, Robert “Robby” (Beth) See Jr.; daughter, Constance “Connie” (Peter) Aderinto; brothers, Clayton “Sonny” (Debi) Avenue, Mel (Kathleen) Avenue, Leonard (Angie) Avenue; sisters, Tere Akana, Nora Avenue; in addition to six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 19, 2022, visitation at 12 p.m. and service to follow at 1 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo.

Coleen Joaquin

Aug. 30, 1949 – Oct. 5, 2022

Mayflor Borge

May 21, 1972 – Oct. 2, 2022

Joseph Gomes Duarte Jr.

Sept. 2, 1925 – Oct. 12, 2022

May 14, 2002 – Sept. 27, 2022

Talon Kailor Jason-Rilloraza, 20, of Pāhoa, passed away on Sept. 27, 2022 at Hilo Medical Center. Born May 14, 2002, in Guam, he worked in local construction.

He is survived by mother, Jamie Lea Jason; father, Ronald Rilloraza; brother, Nainoa Ikona Kahunanui-Jason; sister, Treleana Kahunanui-Jason; grandparents, Kelli Lea Binschus, Rodolfo and Marilyn Rilloraza; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 11, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeds Bay Park Beach Park (near the restrooms). For more information call Kela (808)491-5317.

Alfred Michael Arensdorf

March 20, 1940 – Oct. 17, 2022

Alan E Bergado

March 17, 1952 – Sept. 19, 2022

Loving Dad, Papa, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend, and Veteran Alan Emilio Bergado, age 70, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 at home in Lahaina, HI. He was predeceased by his parents, Emilio Bergado, Priscilla and Sonnie Waiohu; and his sister, Esmenia Lee Ann Bergado.

His legacy lives on with his two daughters Chanel (Cameron) Bergado and Alyssa (Aviam) Krupnick; his grandchildren, Shayla (Dwayne) Bosque, Kaile (Daniel) Bosque, Kamryn Bosque, Akiva “Pomai” Krupnick, and Amaia Krupnick; his siblings, Eloise (Brendan) Freitas, Rose Mary Bergado (Stan) Perry, Charmaine (Mark) Orbistondo, Kalaniokapono (Jan) Waiohu, and Sonnie (Jaymie) Waiohu; his uncle and aunties; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Alan was born on March 17, 1952 in Wailuku, HI and grew up in Waikapu, HI. When he was young, he enjoyed surfing at Honolua, Olowalu, and Flemings Beach. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1970 and joined the United States Navy, which he distinguishly served for four years active and two years in the Reserves. He served in the Vietnam War and was wounded in combat. Alan was a natural leader and enjoyed his career as a Journeyman Welder at Pioneer Mill Co. and Maintenance Director at The Valley Isle Resort and Kapalua Resort. He was well-known for his quality work as a welder and acquired several side welding jobs with local Lahaina Businesses. Also, while employed at Pioneer Mill Co., Alan created and mounted the two illuminated stars on top of the smokestack, which was lit every Christmas Season for the community to enjoy.

During his free time, Alan enjoyed fishing, cooking, golfing, listening to oldies or Hawaiian music, and fixing or building anything you can think of from cars to household appliances or furniture. Alan was a car enthusiast and loved spending quality time with his family and friends, especially his daughters, grandchildren, and fur baby Maya Papaya. Alan worked very hard to support his family and many others in times of need. He was known for his ono cooking; fun, loving, and well-rounded personality; and especially taking the shirt off his back for those he loved; which is why he is loved by so many near and far.

To honor Alan’s memory, we are holding a celebration of life on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Nakamura’s Mortuary in Wailuku, HI. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his ”No sked ‘em, go gettum” life. Family private viewing will be held at 9 a.m., public viewing at 9:30 a.m., service at 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed with the burial at Maui Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

The family of Alan would like to thank the amazing medical staff at Liberty Dialysis Kahana, Maui Veteran Affairs Clinic, and Maui Memorial Hospital for all their aloha and hard work in caring for Alan during his long battle with kidney disease and to all our family and friends for their expression of sympathy.