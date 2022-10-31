A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.

Bystanders began CPR on the man prior to the arrival of fire personnel via the departments Air 1 helicopter. The victim was extricated to a landing zone where he was pronounced dead by Medics.

The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Emergency crews concluded their response at 12:49 p.m.

Responding units included Engine 1, and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1.

The cause of the man’s death is under investigation.