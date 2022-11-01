The Hawai‘i Department of Health Clean Air Branch issued Notices of Violation and Order against six companies. All responsible parties have or had the option to request a hearing to contest their alleged violations and penalties.

“DOH ensures that companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “We will continue to hold companies accountable to protect public health and our environment.”

Alleged violations include the following:

Road and Highway Builders, LLC, in Kapolei, Oʻahu, for not conducting 2018 and 2019 annual source performance tests on its 400 tons per hour (TPH) portable drum mix asphalt plant. A fine of $6,900 has been paid.

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation, in Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi Island for various air permit violations on its boilers and diesel engine generators. A fine of $28,300 has been paid.

Hawaiian Cement at Camp 6, Puʻunēnē and Waikapū, Maui, for various air permit violations on their 653 TPH aggregate processing facility and 800 TPH portable crushing/screening plant. A fine of $13,300 has been paid.

Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi, in Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu, for installing a boiler without a valid air permit and submitting a late semi-annual monitoring report. A fine of $6,900 has been issued and a hearing is being requested.

Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, at Pearl Harbor, Oʻahu, for exceeding its 12-month rolling limit of jet fuel and beginning construction or modification of its 3rd Low Observable Composite Repair Facility Bay without a valid air permit. A fine of $11,800 has been paid.

Par Hawaiʻi Refining, LLC, in Kapolei, Oʻahu, for various air permit violations at its petroleum refinery. Par indicated that it would pay a fine of $42,700.

In general, fines are assessed to remove any economic benefit a company may have gained by not complying with their permit requirements. All fines are paid into a revolving fund that helps prevent or minimize damage to the environment.

The Clean Air Branch (CAB) protects the people and environment of Hawai‘i by monitoring air quality and regulating businesses that release pollutants into the air. The CAB reviews and approves air permits, evaluates and enforces state and federal air standards, conducts inspections, and investigates reported incidents related to outdoor air quality.