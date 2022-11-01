Maui News

Grants available for community cleanups in West Maui

November 1, 2022, 11:45 AM HST
* Updated November 1, 12:32 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Awalau Beach cleanup, West Maui. Photo credit: Patrick Wardle/Surfrider Maui (8.21.21)

Councilmember Tamara Paltin announced that the mayor’s Office of Economic Development is accepting proposals to plan West Maui community cleanups with $30,000 in grant funds that were appropriated in the 2023 fiscal year budget for the region.

Paltin said eligible applicants include businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“This grant money was set aside as part of the West Maui Economic Development, Environmental and Cultural Programs fund because I know there are many in our Westside community eager to host clean-up events,” Paltin said. “The price of roll-off dumpsters, tire disposal and other supplies needed for these events add up, so this is a great opportunity to get those costs covered through a county grant.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grants are based on eligibility of funds, and applications will take at least four weeks to process. The application form and more information are available online: https://www.mauicounty.gov/1787/OED-Grants.

For more information, please contact the Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710 or the Office of Council Services at 808-270-8008.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Man Dies Found Unresponsive On Pali Trail 2Lahainas Halloween Is Back But On Smaller Scale Due To Maui Police Officer Shortage 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 30 2022 4Maui Halloween Events Keiki Parade Costume Contests Trunk Or Treat And More￼ 5Injured Visitor Airlifted From Makamakaʻole Trail 643rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade On Front Street In Lahaina