The PALS Program winter 2022 session begins Dec. 20.

Online registration for the PALS Program Winter 2022 session begins today and continues through Nov. 15 for children ages 5 to 12 years old on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The PALS Program is run by Maui County’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The winter session will be conducted from Dec. 20 through Dec. 30.

The mission of PALS is to provide a safe, nurturing and quality recreation program for the children of Maui County that addresses their physical, social, cultural and educational needs during summer and intersession breaks.

For more information, contact the PALS office at 808-270-7404.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.