Fleetwood’s on Front St. reopening for lunch

November 2, 2022, 1:47 PM HST
* Updated November 2, 2:08 PM
Rooftop dining. PC: Fleetwoods on Front St.

Fleetwood’s on Front St. will reopen for lunch on Nov. 16, 2022 for the first time since the pandemic onset. Lunch on the famous Fleetwood’s Rooftop will feature a new menu with Fleetwood’s favorites, just in time for whale watching.

Lunch returns. PC: Fleetwoods on Front St.

“I am thrilled to announce the re-opening of Lunch service on the best rooftop on Maui – at Fleetwood’s on Front St. It’s truly a magical space to come together and enjoy great food, local entertainment, and creative drinks with the people you love. Our team here at Fleetwoods is incredible and really make our guests feel right at home. We hope to see you all there starting Nov. 16 from 11-3 p.m. every day,” said Mick Fleetwood.

Rooftop dining. PC: Fleetwoods on Front St.

Menu highlights include the once popular Ahi BLT, fresh shucked oysters, and two new brunch items including a decadent lobster benedict. Island inspired craft cocktails are sure to refresh and half-off bottles of bubbles are available until 3 p.m. Live music is featured on the weekends from 12-2 p.m.

Fleetwood’s is also looking for more rockstars to join their team. Apply online at
https://www.fleetwoodsonfrontst.com/join-our-team

Lunch menu returns. PC: Fleetwoods on Front St.

