Maui News

Speed is suspected as a factor in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lahaina man

November 2, 2022, 9:36 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Maui Police Department

A 34-year-old Lahaina man suffered fatal injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Lahaina Bypass, Wednesday.

The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, on the Lahaina Bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road in West Maui.  

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a white 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was traveling southbound on Lahaina Bypass when the operator lost control of the vehicle and drove across the double solid yellow line, across the oncoming lane of travel, and into a concrete wall.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a result of this collision, the operator died at the scene.  The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police say the operator was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, and the vehicle’s front and side airbags did deploy.

The involvement of speed is suspected as a factor in this collision, according to department reports. The involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This was Maui County’s 17th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 15 at the same time last year.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Man Dies Found Unresponsive On Pali Trail 2Department Of Health Cites Six Companies For Air Permit Violations 3Lahainas Halloween Is Back But On Smaller Scale Due To Maui Police Officer Shortage 4Paniolo Hall Of Fame To Induct Nine New Members 5Speed Is Suspected As A Factor In A Fatal Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Lahaina Man 6Injured Visitor Airlifted From Makamakaʻole Trail