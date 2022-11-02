PC: Maui Police Department

A 34-year-old Lahaina man suffered fatal injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Lahaina Bypass, Wednesday.

The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, on the Lahaina Bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road in West Maui.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a white 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was traveling southbound on Lahaina Bypass when the operator lost control of the vehicle and drove across the double solid yellow line, across the oncoming lane of travel, and into a concrete wall.

As a result of this collision, the operator died at the scene. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police say the operator was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, and the vehicle’s front and side airbags did deploy.

The involvement of speed is suspected as a factor in this collision, according to department reports. The involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 17th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 15 at the same time last year.