Subaru Hawai’i kicks off 11th Share the Love sales event

November 2, 2022, 4:20 PM HST
Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paul Fuga is the brand ambassador for the 11th annual Subaru Share the Love sales event. Photo Courtesy: Subaru

Subaru Hawaii launched its 11th annual Share the Love sales event, which runs through Dec. 31.

During this period, for every new Subaru purchased in Hawai’i, the automotive brand will donate $250, up to $15,000, to three charitable causes. The funds will be divided evenly among the nonprofits.

This year’s beneficiaries are focused on Subaru Hawai’i’s Love Promises, areas that the brand is committed to making a difference in: pets and helping and caring for people in need.

  • Hawai’i Humane Societies (Hawaiian Humane Society, Hawai’i Island Humane Society, Maui Humane Society and Kaua’i Humane Society)
  • Hawai’i Foodbank
  • Make-a-Wish Hawai’i
“It’s so important to highlight the dedication and impact that these organizations have in our communities,” said Peter Dames, executive vice president, Subaru Hawai’i and Servco Pacific Inc.

Subaru Hawai’i has partnered with its brand ambassador, Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga, for this year’s Share the Love event. Her track “Love Give it Freely” will be featured throughout the campaign.

Over the past 10 years, Subaru Hawai’i has donated more than $350,000 to local nonprofits through the Share the Love Sales Event.

For more information, visit subaruhawaii.com/sharethelove.

