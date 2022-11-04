Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small swell from the northwest will continue through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise due to the strengthening winds. East shore surf will remain elevated through the weekend before gradually diminishing by early next week. Surf along south facing shores will also remain above average, with a reinforcing south swell arriving today. South shore surf will drop back down to background levels by early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com