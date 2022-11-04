Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:32 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:51 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small swell from the northwest will continue through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise due to the strengthening winds. East shore surf will remain elevated through the weekend before gradually diminishing by early next week. Surf along south facing shores will also remain above average, with a reinforcing south swell arriving today. South shore surf will drop back down to background levels by early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph.