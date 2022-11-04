Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2022

November 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:32 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:51 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:29 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small swell from the northwest will continue through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise due to the strengthening winds. East shore surf will remain elevated through the weekend before gradually diminishing by early next week. Surf along south facing shores will also remain above average, with a reinforcing south swell arriving today. South shore surf will drop back down to background levels by early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
