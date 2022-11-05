Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 0-2 South Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 2-4 East Facing 6-9 6-8 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:52 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:27 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:15 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough east-facing shore surf should remain just under High Surf Advisory levels (10 feet) through the day. A very minor decrease in east winds Sunday may have east surf dropping by a foot or so. A lingering small, medium period south swell will maintain occasional near head high sets along many southern-facing shores through the morning hours before declining to very small background levels by Sunday night. A small, medium period west northwest swell will continue to fade today. In the extended outlook, a gale off the U.S. Northwest coast may push a slightly higher north northeast swell down into the nearshore waters late next Tuesday into Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.