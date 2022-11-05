Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|0-2
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|6-9
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough east-facing shore surf should remain just under High Surf Advisory levels (10 feet) through the day. A very minor decrease in east winds Sunday may have east surf dropping by a foot or so. A lingering small, medium period south swell will maintain occasional near head high sets along many southern-facing shores through the morning hours before declining to very small background levels by Sunday night. A small, medium period west northwest swell will continue to fade today. In the extended outlook, a gale off the U.S. Northwest coast may push a slightly higher north northeast swell down into the nearshore waters late next Tuesday into Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com