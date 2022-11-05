Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2022

November 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
6-9
6-8
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:29 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:52 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:27 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough east-facing shore surf should remain just under High Surf Advisory levels (10 feet) through the day. A very minor decrease in east winds Sunday may have east surf dropping by a foot or so. A lingering small, medium period south swell will maintain occasional near head high sets along many southern-facing shores through the morning hours before declining to very small background levels by Sunday night. A small, medium period west northwest swell will continue to fade today. In the extended outlook, a gale off the U.S. Northwest coast may push a slightly higher north northeast swell down into the nearshore waters late next Tuesday into Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Chef Alvin Savella The Kitchen Assassin Opens New Restaurant Duckine      2Former Maui Police Officer Sentenced To 10 Years For Attempted Child Enticement      3Iconic Kula Lodge Sold To 5 Palms Becoming 5 Palms At Kula Lodge      4Two New Physicians Join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani      5Interview With Mauis Camile Velasco Whos Back As Reggae Hip Hop Star Eli Mac      6Maui Flood Advisory Until 11 A M