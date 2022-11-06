Crowd from Kahului Beach Road up to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s front gate.

An estimated 7,000 residents and visitors attended the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

The event is the largest manufactured products show in Maui County, and was presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce. It featured nearly 140 vendors and food trucks from Maui and Molokaʻi offering hundreds of locally made products. The Festival also attracted more than 400 wholesale buyers from the state, US Mainland, and international markets (Japan, Canada and England).



















“It was great to be back in person where our manufactures can share their products with the community, visitors, wholesale buyers and distributions and the world,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Coming off a two-year hiatus with virtual vs. live events, the vendors worked extremely hard to prepare for this year and meet with customers again. During this time, a plethora of new products were created, and new companies established. This festival showcases the tremendous creativity and talent of Maui County’s manufacturers and exposes their products to thousands of shoppers, wholesale buyers and distributors, and national and international industry professionals.”

Da Bee Hive wins Best In Show for their booth decor at the Made in Maui County Festival.

This year’s event highlights:

Hawaiian Airlines festival partnership since 2019 continues with Hawaiian Airlines as the Title Sponsor. Their team greeted attendees as they arrived at Maui Arts & Cultural Center for this 9 th Annual Event and handed out biodegradable bags to attendees, in addition to the pink festival totes.

Annual Event and handed out biodegradable bags to attendees, in addition to the pink festival totes. The fun and entertaining Kathy Collins as emcee, along with outstanding musical performances by local artists Ahumanu, George Kahumoku Jr., Jordon Soon and Marty Dread.

There was a FAM Hawaii fashion show of their popular and inspired lifestyle brand.

Vendor demonstrations by To Be Organics, Protea Pendants, Washed Up On Maui, Maui Hali’a by Kristina Mekdeci and humBOWbarks

The event also recognized this year’s Mayor’s Booth Contest winners. Da Bee Hive took top honors as “Best in Show.” Winners in the Tent Division were Art By Tioni (1 st Place; new vendor), Grandpa Joes Candy Company (2 nd Place), Aloha Botanicals Maui (3 rd Place). In the Table Division, winners were The Good Apple (1 st Place), Maui Cookie Lady (2 nd Place), and The Salty Seamstress (3 rd Place).

Pasha Hawaii held two drawings with the winners receiving a Certificate of Passage for a personal vehicle to/from Maui and San Diego. Winners were Rona Rittner & Calvin Selwyn.

“Festival Bucks” drawing where attendees could win Festival Bucks to shop with festival vendors at the event on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This event would not be possible without the tremendous support of Maui County (the Mayor, County Council and Office of Economic Development), Hawaiian Airlines as the Title Sponsor, Pasha Hawaii as the Food Court Sponsor, all our sponsors, volunteers and community who shared in making this a spectacular year. We want to thank every supporter, near and far, for shopping small, shopping local and helping to sustain Maui County’s manufacturing industry.

According to Tumpap, “Those who were unable to attend the festival have been finding this year’s vendors at www.MadeinMauiCountyFestival.com, on Facebook, and Instagram. As our worldwide exposure grows, we encourage people to continue to buy quality products made in Maui County by local hands and hearts who take immense pride in sharing their Spirit of Aloha with the world.”

Mid-day crowd enjoying the Made in Maui County Festival.

The Festival was presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui, Office of Economic Development and Hawaiian Airlines as the event’s title sponsor.

The Festival’s 2022 sponsors were: Hawaiian Airlines, Title Sponsor; Pasha Hawaii, Food Court Sponsor; HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, Maui County Federal Credit Union and Maui Printing Company, Advocate Sponsors; H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine and Pacific Media Group, Media Sponsors; Aloha International, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association; and State of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, Supporting Sponsors; First Hawaiian Bank, Matson, Maui Ocean Center and Maui Visitors Bureau, Contributing Sponsors; and Expeditions and HMAA, Vendor Sponsors.

The 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will be held on November 3 and 4.

For more information, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com or email [email protected] Connect with the festival on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival), and Instagram (@madeinmauicountyfestival).