Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Aug. 4, 1961 – Sept. 28, 2022

Bernadette “Bernie” Wailani Canizo Satae, 61, of passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Born Aug. 4, 1961, in Hawaiʻi, she was a maintenance cleaner and homemaker; she was also a member of the Kawaihae Canoe Club Women’s Paddle team 1978, 1979.

She is survived by mother, Rose Levita Lorenzo of Honokaʻa; sons, Alston Alika Albarado of Honolulu, Keoni Mikaele Satae of Hilo, Harley Davidson Satae of Hilo, William Villiami Satae of Hilo; daughter, Ashley Malia Satae of Hilo; brothers, Rudy Levita of Mountain View, Joseph (Kanoa) AhPuck of Las Vegas; sister, Leenelle (Uelese) Pola of Honokaʻa; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A closed casket service will be held on Nov. 12, 2022, 12 p.m. at Kukuihaele Cemetery in Honokaʻa.

Richard Leonard Zupancic

March 15, 1948 – Oct. 20, 2022

Richard Leonard Zupancic, 74, of Ocean View, Hawaiʻi passed away at his home on Oct. 30, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1948, in Joliet, Illinois. Richard served our Country in the Navy, and worked as a machinist for Caterpillar for 32 years. He and his loving wife Paulette were married for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Paulette; sons Eric Zupancic of Chicago, Illinois; Joel (Aga) Zupancic of South Elgin, Illinois; daughter Kim (Rocky) Gutierrez of Elwood, Illinois; sisters Barbara (Tom) Walsh of McFarland, Wisconsin; Sharon (Richard) Dillon of Minooka, Illinois; and four grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents Raymond (Ida) Zupancic of Joliet, Illinois; and brother Raymond (Janet) Zupancic of Joliet, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 9, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois followed by a private memorial service on March 15, 2023 in Hawaiʻi. In lieu of flowers please send donations to charity of choice.

Services provided by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Robert William “Bobby” Carroll Jr.

May 18, 1953 – Oct. 22, 2022

Our beloved father, Robert W. Carroll, Jr., 69, of Wailuku passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at his home under Hospice Maui.

Robert, known to most as “Bobby”, was born on May 18, 1953 at Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu. Although he was born in Honolulu, his family relocated to Maui in 1957, where they resided in Paukukalo and then later to Honolua. He was the sixth child of 13 siblings.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 27 years, Renee Mapuana Carroll and survived by his two daughters, Kiana Carroll, & Cierra K. Carroll; his son, Robert L. (Shayla) Carroll; and his grandson, Jaycias K. M. Uweko‘olani-Carroll.

Bobby was retired from Maui Disposal as a CDL driver/OTS and spent most of his time “wrenching” and working outdoors. Although busy, he always had time for family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Special Mahalo to Hospice Maui for their overwhelming care and support, to Meals on Wheels and Kaunoa Senior Services.

A service over ashes will be held on Saturday Nov. 12, at Norman’s Mortuary. 8 a.m. Family visitation, 9 a.m. Public Visitation, Services at 11:30 a.m. and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, lei only please.

Condolences can be made at: www.normansmortuary.com

Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi

Jan. 27, 2003 – Oct. 10, 2022

Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, 19, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, in Arizona, where she was studying pre-Med at Grand Canyon University. She was born on Jan. 27, 2003, in Wailuku, Maui.

Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kings Cathedral in Kahului. Family visitation begins at 7 a.m. and public visitation begins at 8 a.m. Service begins at 9 a.m. thru 12 p.m.

Hunter loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the beach, watching the sunrise and sunset, and working out at the gym. She loved all animals and had an eye for photography, a keen sense of fashion, and was always down for impromptu adventures. If you knew her, or had the opportunity to be around her, you felt that special light she carried which permeated through her eyes, smile, sense of humor and spirit.

She lit up every room she walked in.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Sandra Smith, her aunty, Briani Quinabo, and her great-grandmother, Margaret (Uwekoolani) Quinabo. She is survived by her beloved parents, Jonathan Balberdi and LuShanya (Kirt) Marquez, siblings Sage Balberdi, Caleb Balberdi, Tysen Marquez, Taylor Marquez and grandparents Frank and Jackie (Romena) Balberdi and Eddie Quinabo; and Uncle Colton Quinabo along with numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Mark Thomas Sundermeier

Nov. 1, 1959 – Oct. 22, 2022

Mark Thomas Sundermeier, of Blair, Nebraska, was born on Nov. 1, 1959, to Michael and Grace Sundermeier (Roth). He died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, while vacationing with his beloved wife, Julie (Roach), and family members in Hawaiʻi. Mark was the oldest of seven children and a loving brother to Rebecca, Christopher, Jonathan, Benjamin, Elisabeth, and Katherine. Mark was a graduate of Creighton University where he met and fell in love with Julie during freshman orientation. He was a proud and caring father to their four children: Bridgett (Chad) Svoboda, Michael (Jennifer) Sundermeier, Daniel (Brooke) Sundermeier, and Meghan Sundermeier. He cherished his grandchildren and was a treasured Poppie to Caden, Kylie, and Logan Svoboda; Keira, Collin, and Devin Sundermeier. He was loved by sister-in-law Kelly (Don) Haase, brother-in-law Todd Roach, and his numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mark was a cornerstone in the family and could be counted on for anything. He made a conscientious effort to maintain genuine, meaningful connections with others. He had a wealth of knowledge about a wide variety of subjects and that, coupled with his innate desire to help others, made him an invaluable resource to many. Mark loved the outdoors and was involved with Boy Scouts from a young age to eventually becoming a scoutmaster for his sons. He embraced adventure and enjoyed traveling the world with Julie, his wife of 41 years. Many of their trips involved scuba diving, museums, historical sights, and time with family. One of his great joys was hosting family events and holiday gatherings at home, and he was known for his Sunday morning pancakes with his grandkids.

Mark dedicated most of his life to public safety and served 25 years in the Omaha Police Department, where he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief. He honored his chosen profession and was respected and much beloved by his friends and colleagues in law enforcement. He also helped found and served on the Metropolitan Community College Police Department, worked for Clark International, and was an educator. He was a part-time officer in the Bennington Police Department at the time of his passing, a reflection of his strong desire to serve and protect others throughout his adult life. Mark began to develop a business cutting specialty lumber with his son Daniel, an Omaha arborist for several years. This eventually became Omaha Wood Company, where he happily worked with his daughter Meghan producing lumber from salvaged urban logs and crafting specialty furniture. Mark was a proud member of the “makerhood” that surrounded their North Omaha location.

Mark was generous, smart, creative, compassionate, and fiercely loved his family and friends. As a son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, or friend, one could not find a finer example. He was present and helpful to everyone in his life and was especially attentive to caring for his mother Grace. His passing is an indescribable loss to his family and to the love of his life, Julie. He will be terribly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Mark was preceded in death by his father Michael Sundermeier, his brother Benjamin Sundermeier, his in-laws Patrick and Debby Roach, and his brother-in-law Shawn Roach.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Stop by anytime from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Omaha Police Officers Association Hall, 13445 Cryer Ave, Omaha, NE 68144. The Police Honor Guard presentation will be held at 3 p.m. Those who loved Mark are invited to come and share fond memories and stories. In lieu of plants or flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to be designated at a later time.

Condolences can be made at: www.normansmortuary.com

Marvalee Fay Luana “Meme” Kuhaulua (Kuhaulua)

Jan. 13, 1968 – Oct. 20, 2022

Marvalee “Meme” Fay Luana Kuhaulua, age 54, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Kahului.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1968 in Wailuku, Maui, to her parents Catalino Gragas, Sr. and Rita (Kuhaulua). She was a 1986 graduate of Baldwin High School.

Marvalee is survived by her two sons; Keoki & Kaikili Kuhaulua. Her sisters; Melvanette Gragas, Sister Jackie Palencia, Sister Danielle Watanabe (Matthew). And by her brother; Catalino Gragas, Jr. She also survived by her Niece; Melritalina Fennelly (Jordan) and Nephews; Kelvin Gragas (Pua) & Daniel Gragas (Rose). Her Hanai sons; Chasen Simataua & Chance Simataua. She was loved by her cousins, aunties, uncles, and the many friends she had. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Catalino Gragas & Rita Gragas (Kuhaulua).

Celebration of life to take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Waiheʻe Beach Park with potluck to follow.

Hannah Hana Hett (Poaipuni)

Feb. 2, 1949 – Oct. 22, 2022

Hannah Hana Hett, 73, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at her home where she lived in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. She was born on Feb. 2, 1949 to Charles Kalei Poaipuni and Mary Malia Kahoohalahala 612 Chapel Street in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Tyrone Albert Hett (9/2/15) and grandson, Kekia’iokawaokilakilaa’eikalewa Isiah John Hett (8/3/18)

Hannah survived by her family members; her children Terri-Ann (Ruben) Sanchez, Christian (Cody) Hett, Peter (Leilani) Hett. Her siblings; Kanani Puou, Keala Nagaoka, Ewalani Darisay, Kamaka Puou (D), Puanani Cabanting, Don Poaipuni (D), Kalehua Poaipuni. And beloved by her grandchildren; Palekana Pamat- Hett, Kealaula Hett, Kekia’i Hett (D) Na’u Hett, Journey Hett, Maria De Jesus Sanchez (D), Maria Angel Sanchez (D), Maria Ruby Sanchez (D), Sven Hett, Nayeli Sanchez, Kaiao Hett.

Hannah graduated Farrington High School, Class of 1970. Her hobbies included her family, her husband, cheering kids events especially sports, joking, laughing, driving fast, making people laugh or uncomfortable. She was full of life and she was known to being loud full of Aloha & the center of attention.

A funeral service for Hannah Hana Hett will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Service will be at 10 a.m. with final view at 11:30 a.m. Burial to take place at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Makawao. Condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.

Kelly K Pierce

Kelly K Pierce

Nov. 5, 1963 – July 13, 2022

Born on Nov. 5, 1963 in Brigham City Utah. Died on July 13, 2022 at home. He was born to Virgil Caleb Pierce (predeceased) and Bonnie Sue Taylor (Pierce). He is survived by his mom, his sons Caleb KKK Pierce (Ashley Aquino) and Naha Makana Pierce (Tiara Stark), grandson Lihau K Pierce, sisters Lori Pierce, and Cindy Pierce (Joshua Lamb), niece’s Eden and Indie Lamb, uncles, aunts, numerous cousins and friends who were more like brothers. And wife Marlene Pierce. He was a humble, quiet soul who had a love for diving and playing slack key on his Martin ukulele and the lap steel guitar. He is truly missed. Scattering of ashes will be on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. in the morning Big Beach third entrance with a Celebration of Life and his first Heavenly Birthday to follow at Kamaole Beach Park III on the right side. Please come and share your presence with us.