Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2022

November 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:58 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:34 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:35 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:40 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The locally strong trade winds will maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores during the next few days. There may be a slight downward trend in surf along east facing shores if the trade winds weaken heading into next weekend. Small, medium-period north- northeast swells are expected to produce small surf along exposed north facing shores this week. A large northwest swell arriving early Saturday morning may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands next weekend. Elsewhere, surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the end of this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
