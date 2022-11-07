Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:34 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:35 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:40 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The locally strong trade winds will maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores during the next few days. There may be a slight downward trend in surf along east facing shores if the trade winds weaken heading into next weekend. Small, medium-period north- northeast swells are expected to produce small surf along exposed north facing shores this week. A large northwest swell arriving early Saturday morning may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands next weekend. Elsewhere, surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the end of this week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.