PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Magaoay, 52, of Waiehu.

Magaoay was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by family members who last saw him on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu.

Magaoay is known to go on overnight camping and fishing trips, but the duration since his last contact with his family is out of character, police said.

Magaoy’s truck was found on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, shortly before noon at Papalaua Beach Park near Mile Marker 11 on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina. Search efforts from the Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department have proven unsuccessful thus far, as have checks near the beach park and other areas on the island.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Magaoay is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a thin tattoo band around his upper right arm and a tattoo with curved lines on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top and unknown-colored bottoms.

Anyone with information on Magaoy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-035487.