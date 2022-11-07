Walk 2 Da Box. VC: Ka Leo O Nā ʻŌpio

To cap off a month-long effort to promote the importance of Native Hawaiian civic engagement and turnout at the polls, a collaboration of community organizations gathered Monday at an event in Kapolei to make one final push to encourage voter turnout.

“This event in Kapolei is the culmination of our month-long effort to encourage our Native Hawaiian community to turn out at the polls,” said Jacob Aki of Ka Leo O Nā ʻŌpio. “From Hilo to Waimea and Maui to Oʻahu, our efforts have taken us into communities statewide to also encourage and uplift our young people to live a life of civic engagement.“

Participating organizations in this monthlong effort included the Kamehameha Schools, the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs (AHCC), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), Ka Leo O Nā ʻŌpio, the Native Hawaiian Education Council, Papa Ola Lōkahi, Kanaeokana and Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School.

