Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:40 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:57 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:09 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The strong trade winds in the vicinity of and upstream of the islands will likely maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores into mid-week.

A series of small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected through Friday. These swells were mostly aimed east of the state so there is a larger margin of error during the next several days. We should see a small, medium-period north-northeast swell begin to arrive later today, followed by a slightly larger pulse Thursday. These swells should provide a modest boost in surf heights along most north facing shores and select east facing shores from Wednesday through Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, a large northwest swell arriving late Friday night will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting Saturday. Exposed areas could also see seas reaching the Small Craft Advisory threshold of 10 feet during the peak of the swell sometime late Saturday through Saturday night.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through most of this week with minimal background energy. A small, long-period south-southwest swell, which may arrive as early as Friday, could potentially provide a noticeable boost in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.