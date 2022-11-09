The free Parent Leadership Training Institute is seeking applicants on Maui. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network

Applications are being accepted for a free training program that will teach Maui parents and caregivers how they can become leaders in their communities.

The Parent Leadership Training Institute Hawaiʻi is a unique program that teaches skills in leadership, advocacy and civic engagement. Participants will learn how to effectively create change by attending evening classes and completing a hands-on project in their own community.

The nonprofit Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network organized the program that is open to anyone who cares about the well-being of children.

“Parents and caregivers know the challenges their communities are facing better than anyone else, but their voices are often unheard,” said Deborah Zysman, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “[The Parent Leadership Training Institute] gives them the skills they need to tackle those challenges.”

Since 2015, the institute has graduated more than 99 alumni in Hawaiʻi.







The institute’s Maui cohort will begin with a full-day retreat on Jan. 7, 2023, followed by 20 weekly sessions and a graduation. The program is mostly held virtually on Zoom, with the retreat sessions and graduation in-person.

Maui residents are encouraged to apply at www.hawaii-can.org/plti before the deadline of Nov. 30, 2022

“Many families feel they don’t know how to create change from a neighbor island, as they feel decisions are being made for them on Oʻahu,” said Dean Wong, Executive Director of Imua Family Services and Board Vice President of the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “There’s no doubt that these advocates will improve the lives of our keiki in our communities.”

The institute’s Hawaiʻi chapter is part of the National Parent Leadership Institute, which provides the evidence-based curriculum.

The Hawaiʻi chapter is made possible by supporters, including the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Atherton Family Foundation, McInerny Foundation, Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation and the City and County of Honolulu.