West Maui fire 6:50 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. PC: Elaine Mc Sherry

Day 3 coverage: LINK.

Day 2 coverage: LINK.

Day 1 coverage: LINK

Day 3: West Maui fire scorches 2,000 acres, containment remains at 40%

Update: 11:21 a.m., Nov. 10, 2022

A stubborn fire in West Maui has scorched an estimated 2,000 acres and containment remained at 40%, according to an 11 a.m. update issued by the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

The department reports that air assets returned at first light this morning, with four helicopters on scene making water drops in affected areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The firefighting effort includes crews from the Maui Fire Department, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Firefighters continue to battle a section of the fire above Launiupoko, where residents had been put on alert Wednesday afternoon regarding the potential need for evacuations.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, no evacuations had been ordered, but residents are reminded that evacuations may become necessary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire crews are also monitoring different sections of the fire at various locations, according to the update.

The large fire started at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in the Kauaula Valley area of West Maui.

Crews continue to monitor the West Maui fire for hot spots

Update: 9 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Four West Maui schools are back in session today after they were closed on Wednesday due to nearby firefighting efforts. The West Maui Brush Fire has burned 1,200 acres since it was first reported at around mid-day on Tuesday. The upper Launiupoko subdivision was placed on alert last night for potential evacuation, but reactivation of shelter space was not needed.