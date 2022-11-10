Maui News

Day 3: West Maui fire scorches 2,000 acres, containment remains at 40%

By Wendy Osher
 November 10, 2022, 11:23 AM HST
* Updated November 10, 11:36 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

West Maui fire 6:50 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. PC: Elaine Mc Sherry
  • Day 3 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 2 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 1 coverage: LINK

Day 3: West Maui fire scorches 2,000 acres, containment remains at 40%

Update: 11:21 a.m., Nov. 10, 2022

A stubborn fire in West Maui has scorched an estimated 2,000 acres and containment remained at 40%, according to an 11 a.m. update issued by the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

The department reports that air assets returned at first light this morning, with four helicopters on scene making water drops in affected areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The firefighting effort includes crews from the Maui Fire Department, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Firefighters continue to battle a section of the fire above Launiupoko, where residents had been put on alert Wednesday afternoon regarding the potential need for evacuations.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, no evacuations had been ordered, but residents are reminded that evacuations may become necessary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire crews are also monitoring different sections of the fire at various locations, according to the update.

The large fire started at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in the Kauaula Valley area of West Maui.

Crews continue to monitor the West Maui fire for hot spots

Update: 9 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Four West Maui schools are back in session today after they were closed on Wednesday due to nearby firefighting efforts.  The West Maui Brush Fire has burned 1,200 acres since it was first reported at around mid-day on Tuesday.  The upper Launiupoko subdivision was placed on alert last night for potential evacuation, but reactivation of shelter space was not needed.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Crews Respond Fire In West Mauis Kauaula Valley 2Live 2022 Hawaii Election Results 3__west Maui Fire Day 2 Launiupoko 4Maui Has A New Mayor Bissen Campaign Declares Victory Victorino Accepts Defeat 5Bissen Thanks Community Talks About The Road Ahead Visions Of Kamaʻaina Prosperity 6Wailuku Man Killed In Skydiving Accident At Hana Airport In East Maui