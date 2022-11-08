Kuala Valley fire 11:57 a.m., Nov. 8, 2022. PC: courtesy

Original Post: (11:57 a.m., Nov. 8, 2022) / Update 12:45 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a fire in Kauaula Valley in West Maui. Motorists sent us images of the blaze, showing heavy black smoke coming from the valley. The fire was reported shortly before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Initial reports indicate the fire is spreading mauka towards a nearby ridge. Efforts are focused on protecting homes in the area and keeping the fire from advancing.

As of 12:45 p.m., residents close to the fire were being advised to evacuate.

A third helicopter is being dispatched to the scene to assist ground crews in battling the fire.

Maui Now is awaiting an official update from the Maui Fire Department regarding resources and crews on scene as well as acres burned.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.