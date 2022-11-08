Maui News

Crews respond fire in West Maui’s Kauaula Valley

By Wendy Osher
 November 8, 2022, 12:28 PM HST
* Updated November 8, 12:55 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kuala Valley fire 11:57 a.m., Nov. 8, 2022. PC: courtesy

Original Post: (11:57 a.m., Nov. 8, 2022) / Update 12:45 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a fire in Kauaula Valley in West Maui. Motorists sent us images of the blaze, showing heavy black smoke coming from the valley. The fire was reported shortly before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Initial reports indicate the fire is spreading mauka towards a nearby ridge. Efforts are focused on protecting homes in the area and keeping the fire from advancing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As of 12:45 p.m., residents close to the fire were being advised to evacuate.

A third helicopter is being dispatched to the scene to assist ground crews in battling the fire.

Maui Now is awaiting an official update from the Maui Fire Department regarding resources and crews on scene as well as acres burned.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available. If you have photos or video of news happening on Maui, you may send them to us at [email protected]

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking Willie Nelson Family In Pre Holiday Concert On Maui Dec 23 2Missing Person Waiehu Man Last Seen Oct 31 Loading Kayak And Fishing Gear Into His Truck 3Ncis Operation Keiki Shield Nets 4 Arrests In Hawaiʻi 42022 Made In Maui County Festival Draws Crowd Of 7000 5Wailuku Man Killed In Skydiving Accident At Hana Airport In East Maui 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 6 2022