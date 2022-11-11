West Maui fire, Nov. 10, 2022. PC: Maui Fire Department

Work to contain West Maui brush fire continues

Update: 9:19 a.m., Nov. 11, 2022

A stubborn brush fire continued to burn in the uppermost elevations of the West Maui Mountains this morning, mauka of areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Helicopter crews resumed air drops at daybreak, with the extent of the blaze remaining at 2,100 acres and its containment at 40%. Firefighters working on ground crews patrolled the fire’s perimeter in areas accessible to firefighting vehicles.

“There continued to be no immediate threat to homes or other structures. Firefighters monitored the wildfire overnight in Lahaina. Last night, brief rains provided some relief,” according to a County of Maui update.

County officials say firefighting in the West Maui Mountains has been difficult because of steep (sometimes vertical) and rough terrain.

There were no mandatory evacuations or fire-related road closures as of this morning. MFD reports that the possibility of evacuations or road closures was very minimal because of current favorable weather conditions and the construction of firebreaks to protect lives and property.

The brush fire was originally reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Kauaula Valley.

Update: 7:39 a.m., Nov. 11, 2022

Firefighters continue efforts to contain a stubborn fire in West Maui that has burned 2,100 acres since it was first reported on Tuesday. Containment efforts continued overnight. Crews spent much of Thursday focused on the mauka area between Kahoma and Launiupoko.