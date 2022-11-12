West Maui fire, Nov. 10, 2022. PC: Maui Fire Department

Day 5 coverage: LINK.

Day 4 coverage: LINK.

Day 3 coverage: LINK.

Day 2 coverage: LINK.

Day 1 coverage: LINK.

Update: 2:06 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%.

County officials say rainfall provided some relief in upper areas of the fire, and fire breaks have kept the fire from spreading; however firefighting has been difficult because of steep and sometimes vertical and rough terrain.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Meanwhile, MFD ground crews concentrated their containment work on the fire’s makai perimeter where firefighting vehicles were able to gain access. Also assisting were three crews of Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife personnel working burn areas at Kauaula, Kanaha and above the Lahainaluna “L.”

The Maui Emergency Management Agency stood down from its earlier partial activation as there continued to be no immediate threat to homes or other structures.

The possibility of evacuations of residents or road closures remained very minimal today because the fire is burning in remote, inaccessible areas.