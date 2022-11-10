Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 6-8 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:46 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:19 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Pulses of small to moderate north-northeast swell will continue during the next few days, with the larger portion of the swell and north shore surf expected to favor the Big Island during the next couple of days, followed by a pair of northwest swells this weekend and the middle of next week. A larger, shorter-period north- northeast swell, originating from a surface low northeast of the islands, will arrive tonight and continue through Saturday. The first sizable northwest swell of the season is expected this weekend. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night and Sunday. Another northwest swell is due during the middle of next week.

Fresh trade winds upstream of the state are generating rough seas along east facing shores, though expect this wind wave energy to drop through the day. At the same time, east shores exposed to the north-northeast swell will experience little change in surf. A small south-southwest swell will arrive Friday night and may produce south shore surf a notch above seasonal average late Saturday and Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.