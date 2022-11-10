Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 10, 2022

November 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:46 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:19 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Pulses of small to moderate north-northeast swell will continue during the next few days, with the larger portion of the swell and north shore surf expected to favor the Big Island during the next couple of days, followed by a pair of northwest swells this weekend and the middle of next week. A larger, shorter-period north- northeast swell, originating from a surface low northeast of the islands, will arrive tonight and continue through Saturday. The first sizable northwest swell of the season is expected this weekend. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night and Sunday. Another northwest swell is due during the middle of next week. 


Fresh trade winds upstream of the state are generating rough seas along east facing shores, though expect this wind wave energy to drop through the day. At the same time, east shores exposed to the north-northeast swell will experience little change in surf. A small south-southwest swell will arrive Friday night and may produce south shore surf a notch above seasonal average late Saturday and Sunday. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Crews Respond Fire In West Mauis Kauaula Valley      2Live 2022 Hawaii Election Results      3Maui Has A New Mayor Bissen Campaign Declares Victory Victorino Accepts Defeat      4__west Maui Fire Day 2 Launiupoko      5Bissen Thanks Community Talks About The Road Ahead Visions Of Kamaʻaina Prosperity      6Wailuku Man Killed In Skydiving Accident At Hana Airport In East Maui