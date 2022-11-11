Maui News

Barge operator to pay $1.1 million for damaging 15,000 corals in Honolulu Harbor

November 11, 2022, 1:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In May 2021, while dredging Honolulu Harbor, the anchors and cables of a barge operated by Healy Tibbitts Builders broke or damaged more than 15,000 corals and 140 square yards of live rock, according to a survey conducted by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Today, the Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a settlement payment of $1,119,265 to be held in trust for the purpose of coral reef management and restoration on O‘ahu.

  • The Hawaiʻi State Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a settle payment of $1.2 million to be used for coral reef management and restoration on Oʻahu. Photo Courtesy: DLNR
  • The state Division of Aquatic Resources conducted surveys to determine the extent of coral and live rock damage by a barge operator in Honolulu Harbor. Photo Courtesy: DLNR
  • More than 15,000 coral and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged or broken by a barge operator in Honolulu Harbor. Photo Courtesy: DLNR
  • More than 15,000 coral and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged or broken by a barge operator in Honolulu Harbor. Photo Courtesy: DLNR
  • More than 15,000 coral and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged or broken by a barge operator in Honolulu Harbor. Photo Courtesy: DLNR

Board Chair Suzanne Case said: “This contribution is significant, as are the actions Healy Tibbitts Builders took immediately after causing the damage. The firm has been cooperative and admitted that its dredging and anchoring operation was in error. It took immediate, emergency steps to restore portions of the damaged area and to mitigate further damage to state resources caused by the primary damage.”

On two separate days, following the initial damage report, divers from the state Division of Aquatic Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service conducted surveys to determine the extent of the coral and live rock injuries that occurred.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Division of Aquatic Resources Administrator Brian Neilson told the board: “We were able to create a detailed map of the impact area that allowed for more thorough biological assessments of the damage, which followed, to document the coral and live rock damage.”

Neilson expressed gratitude to the contractor for taking full responsibility for its actions and ensuring that its emergency restoration work was of the highest quality.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1__west Maui Fire Day 2 Launiupoko 2Day 3 West Maui Fire Scorches 2000 Acres Containment Remains At 40 3Crews Respond Fire In West Mauis Kauaula Valley 4Live 2022 Hawaii Election Results 5Six Maui Police Sergeants Promoted To Rank Of Lieutenant 6Temporary Wednesday Closures Implemented To Address Permit Backlog