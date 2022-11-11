Members of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation thanked the US Armed forces for their service as the nation honors them on Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele visited Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and will attend Friday’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Reading honoring brave Hawaiʻi veterans who served and sacrificed their lives during the Vietnam War.

“To all my fellow veterans, thank you for your courage and sacrifice,” Kahele added. “Our nation is stronger and safer thanks to the bravery and service of our armed forces and it is our duty to ensure veterans have access to the support they deserve when they come home.”

Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02) released the following video message:

Rep. Kahele’s Veterans Day Message. VC: Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, also issued a statement:

“On Veterans Day, we honor the service, bravery, and commitment of our veterans, who sacrifice so much in defense of our nation. Over the past two years, Congress has made critical progress for veterans in Hawaii and across our country. We’ve expanded VA care for millions of post-9/11 veterans, and increased mental health care for our veterans. The PACT Act has already helped veterans like one Honolulu resident who submitted a VA claim prior to the law’s passage, but was denied. After the PACT Act was signed into law, his condition became covered by the VA, and my office was able to help get his claim granted.

“Here in Hawaiʻi, we are advancing construction of the Daniel K. Akaka Outpatient VA clinic on Oahu, which will serve veteransacross our state. We must continue building on this progress to help ensure all of our veterans can access the benefits they’ve earned. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I’m working to provide the VA with the resources they need to continue delivering for our veterans. I’ll keep fighting to ensure all of our veterans and their families receive the support they deserve.”

