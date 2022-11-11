Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center’s annual Hui Holidays shopping event returns from November 18 through December 24, 2022. Photo credit: Amber Vision Photography.

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center’s annual Hui Holidays shopping event returns from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24, 2022. Hui Holidays will feature unique gifts from over 70 local artists and vendors.

During this magical Hui Holidays season, shoppers can find Maui-made ceramic pieces, textiles, jewelry, keiki items, home goods, bath and body products, holiday ornaments, and other one-of-a-kind gifts. Fresh, hand-made holiday wreaths will also be available for purchase starting Dec. 1. Sales from Hui Holidays support Maui’s community of artists and makers, as well as Hui No‘eau’s year-round arts education programs.

The festively decorated Hui Holidays will showcase the annual handmade paper dress installation. This year’s installation will be made by Maui artist Melody Koerber using 100% recyclable wrapping paper from Wrappily.

A series of holiday events surrounding Hui Holidays will be offered, including:

Hui Holidays First Night Celebration on Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can sip, sample, and shop to spirited music while surrounded by the dramatically decorated Kaluanui estate. Enjoy exclusive First Night pop-up vendors, a performance by Maui Madrigale, and a special guest. Tickets are $45 plus tax and are available at huinoeau.com/art-events.

on Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can sip, sample, and shop to spirited music while surrounded by the dramatically decorated Kaluanui estate. Enjoy exclusive First Night pop-up vendors, a performance by Maui Madrigale, and a special guest. Tickets are $45 plus tax and are available at huinoeau.com/art-events. Hui Holidays Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Hui for an exciting holiday family event. Visit with Santa from 10 a.m.n to 12 p.m. and enjoy live music by George Kahumoku Jr., a free keiki art activity, an exclusive ceramics studio sale, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

For further venue rentals and private bubble parties at the historic Kaluanui estate this holiday season contact Hui No‘eau for more information and pricing.

Hui Holidays is open at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. To learn more about Hui Holidays visit huinoeau.com/art-events. This event is made possible by support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and Ledcor Maui LP.

Hui No‘eau is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-based, visual arts education organization offering open access to quality visual arts instruction by professional teaching artists and arts opportunities through year-round youth and adult art classes, exhibitions, outreach programs, community art events and more.