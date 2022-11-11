Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:58 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:12 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:01 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 12:10 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period north northeast swell (20-30 degrees), originating from the winds behind a cold front and its associated surface low northeast of the islands, is moving into the windward coastal waters this morning and will peak Saturday. The first sizable northwest swell (320-330 degrees) of the season will build underneath this north northeast swell Saturday. Surf associated with this northwest swell may reach High Surf Advisory criteria along most smaller island north and west-facing shores by Sunday morning. The next potentially larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive during the middle of next week. Fresh trade wind flow upstream of the islands will generate choppy, more elevated seas along east-facing shores. East shores exposed to the north northeast swell will experience little change or a slight increase in surf through Saturday. A very small south southwest swell arriving later today will produce a minor bump in south-facing shore surf this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high N short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.