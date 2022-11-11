Maui News

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen is now accepting resumes for new administration

November 11, 2022, 11:52 AM HST
* Updated November 11, 11:53 AM
Mayor-elect Richard Bissen is now accepting resumes as he organizes and fills positions for his new administration.

Resumes may be sent to [email protected] or mail in to PO Box 3083 Wailuku, HI 96593.

“It is time to put together a really solid team, our campaign was a reflection of how we would
operate in the government, which is to organize, prioritize and to find the best people we can… first recruit people who we know are talented and retain the people who are doing a good job,
and then accept applications for new people we have not met,” said Bissen.

The Bissen team is taking resumes for all positions, and all jobs are being considered, according to the announcement.

