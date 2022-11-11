Mayor-elect Richard Bissen is now accepting resumes as he organizes and fills positions for his new administration.

Resumes may be sent to [email protected] or mail in to PO Box 3083 Wailuku, HI 96593.

“It is time to put together a really solid team, our campaign was a reflection of how we would

operate in the government, which is to organize, prioritize and to find the best people we can… first recruit people who we know are talented and retain the people who are doing a good job,

and then accept applications for new people we have not met,” said Bissen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Bissen team is taking resumes for all positions, and all jobs are being considered, according to the announcement.