Need to restore your driver's license or car registration? Help available at Wailuku event

November 11, 2022, 12:25 PM HST
A “Road To Restoration” event will be held to help residents facing traffic “stoppers” or administrative holds to restore their driver’s license or car registration.

The event will take place on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. The services are free.

These stoppers are imposed after a person is unable to pay a traffic or parking ticket. In September 2020, Gov. David Ige signed Act 59 into law, which halts the practice of restricting the ability to obtain or renew a driver’s license or to register, renew or transfer/receive title to a motor vehicle due to unpaid fines and fees under certain circumstances.

The act allows certain individuals to petition the court for a driver’s license or motor vehicle clearance for assessments incurred after Nov. 1, 2020.  Sponsors of the event will offer help in clearing the stoppers and restoring driver’s licenses.

The event is sponsored by the Maui County Bar Association, the African American Lawyer’s Association, Speak Out & Up Law, ACLU Hawai‘i and the Maui Reentry Hui.

Registration can be made at tinyurl.com/MCBARestoration. Driver’s license number and information on current and previous registered vehicles will be needed to facilitate the process.

The deadline to register is Nov. 14.

For more information, email [email protected].

