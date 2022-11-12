Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 12:10 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:39 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:51 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, short period north northeast swell (20-30 degrees) has been filling in this morning but has been a little underwhelming with relation to recent model runs. This swell will continue to steadily rise and peak out today. A longer period, slightly larger size northwest swell (320-330 degrees) will begin to fill in underneath this north northeast swell today and peak later tonight into Sunday. This swell may push surf up to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds on faces along the smaller island north-facing shores Sunday. The next potentially larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday. This swell will likely lift surf to HSA levels along many north and west-facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday. These recently fresh trade winds upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores. A small south southwest bump in swell will begin arriving along south shores this morning and will produce a minor uptick in south-facing shore surf this weekend. Another small south swell is possible during the second half of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Day 4 Stubborn West Maui Fire Still 40 Contained Overnight Rain Provided Some Relief      2Day 3 West Maui Fire Scorches 2000 Acres Containment Remains At 40      3Six Maui Police Sergeants Promoted To Rank Of Lieutenant      4Temporary Wednesday Closures Implemented To Address Permit Backlog      5Mayor Elect Richard Bissen Is Now Accepting Resumes For New Administration      6__west Maui Fire Day 2 Launiupoko