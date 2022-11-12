Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 10-14 10-14 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 12:10 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:39 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:51 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, short period north northeast swell (20-30 degrees) has been filling in this morning but has been a little underwhelming with relation to recent model runs. This swell will continue to steadily rise and peak out today. A longer period, slightly larger size northwest swell (320-330 degrees) will begin to fill in underneath this north northeast swell today and peak later tonight into Sunday. This swell may push surf up to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds on faces along the smaller island north-facing shores Sunday. The next potentially larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday. This swell will likely lift surf to HSA levels along many north and west-facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday. These recently fresh trade winds upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores. A small south southwest bump in swell will begin arriving along south shores this morning and will produce a minor uptick in south-facing shore surf this weekend. Another small south swell is possible during the second half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.