Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:38 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 08:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period northwest (320 deg) swell is now on the decline and will continue to lower today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui has been cancelled. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday with a similar size, so advisory conditions are possible again along many north and west-facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.

The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores, but will decline through the middle of the week as winds briefly taper off. A small south swell is possible during the second half of this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional stomach sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.