Pacific Whale Foundation Announces Welcome Home the Whales 2022 Event and Online Auction

Presented in partnership with OCEAN Organic Farm and Distillery, Welcome Home the Whales celebrates the annual return of humpback whales to Maui Nui waters with an in-person fundraising event Nov. 17 and an online auction, which began on Nov. 4, both benefiting ocean conservation nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation.

Hosted at OCEAN Organic Farm and Distillery’s stunning Kula location in Upcountry Maui, the benefit event will help raise necessary funds for PWF’s Research, Education and Conservation programs working to protect marine wildlife locally and around the globe. To participate, simply dine at OCEAN in Kula any time between 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 17. In addition to donating 10% of all purchased food and drink revenue from this event, OCEAN founder Shay Smith will present the nonprofit with a check representing a $50,000 donation in support of PWF’s ongoing conservation efforts.

Individuals can also support Welcome Home the Whales and PWF’s conservation work through the nonprofit’s online auction Nov. 4-14. This popular 10-day shopping bonanza invites guests to bid on a variety of unique items, such as a gift certificate from Maui’s Paia Inn, ocean artivist Janina Rossiter original artwork, PacWhale Eco-Adventures cruises and so much more, all featured on the auction page of the PWF website. Proceeds from online auction sales help PWF advance its mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship.

For more information on Welcome Home the Whales, visit www.pacificwhale.org/events/.