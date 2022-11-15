Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union now is accepting applications for its 2023 student scholarship program, which will award $5,000 scholarships to 20 Hawaiʻi students planning to attend a fully accredited university, college or trade/vocational school.

The scholarship program is open to all Hawaiʻi State FCU members and their dependents. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 2023.

“As a financial institution, we believe that investing in education can help set our keiki on the path for future academic and professional success,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “This has been one of our top priorities since we first launched our scholarship program more than 25 years.”

Interested students must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Attend a fully accredited university, college or trade/vocational school in the 2023-2024 school year

Demonstrate financial need

Attend as a full-time student

Apply as an undergraduate or graduate degree-seeking student

Have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA

The scholarship program is administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Interested applicants may view frequently asked questions and apply directly through the foundation’s website at www.HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/Students. The online application requires personal and award impact statements, most recent school transcript, 2023-2024 Student Aid Report from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Form (FAFSA) filing, and a list of achievements and community service activities.

Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Scholarship Program was established in 1996 and has since awarded nearly $1 million in scholarship funding to some of Hawaii’s best and brightest students to support their higher education goals.

For more information on eligibility requirements, required materials, and how to apply, please visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarship.