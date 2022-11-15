Longtime publisher Diane Haynes Woodburn (right) pictured with one half of the new publishing team, Chris Amundson (left), Wailuku, Hawaiʻi, Sept. 30, 2022.

After 26 years, Diane Haynes Woodburn has retired as publisher and owner of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine. Her successors are the husband-and-wife publishing team, Chris and Angela Amundson, owners of Flagship Publishing, Inc.

The asset purchase took place on Oct. 1, 2022, heralding the retirement of the magazine’s founder and president of Haynes Publishing Group, Inc.

Flagship Publishing specializes in regional lifestyle subscriber magazines. In 2005, the Amundsons purchased their home-state magazine, Nebraska Life – founded in 1997, the same year as Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi. In 2012, the Amundsons and their staff launched Colorado Life, and in 2018 they launched Utah Life. All three magazines continue to operate under the Flagship umbrella.

Woodburn and the Amundsons have a decade-long friendship, during which time they frequently spoke about magazine publishing and the prospect of the Amundsons taking over Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi when Diane was ready to retire, according to a magazine announcement.

New publishers of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine, Angela and Chris Amundson, Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 20, 2022, Credit: Mieko Horikoshi.

Going forward, Angela is associate publisher, and Chris is publisher and executive editor. Diane is consulting through the transition process.

“We are honored that Diane has entrusted us to continue Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi’s mission of celebrating the people, lifestyle, and adventures that advocate Maui as the best Hawaiian island,” Chris said. “We will remain faithful in delivering uplifting stories that endear our subscribers to Maui County.”

Woodburn developed Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi as a bimonthly regional magazine devoted to spotlighting the Maui way of life. Since the magazine’s launch in 1997, Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi has been recognized by the Western Publishing Association as one of the best regional magazines west of the Mississippi.

“Although retirement is bittersweet, I am confident Chris and Angela will take care of this publication that means so much to me,” Woodburn said. “I look forward to seeing Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi flourish under their creative direction.”

Flagship magazines feature high-quality and creative editorial content intended to spark inspiration and cultural connection to place through stories and photography about culture, history, travel, food, and photography.

The company has 11 employees and maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado and Wailuku, Hawaiʻi.