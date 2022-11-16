Maui News

Blood Drive set for Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 at Cameron Center on Maui

November 16, 2022, 12:27 PM HST
Walgreens and Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi are launching a two-week partnership to encourage blood donations during the holiday season when they tend to decline.

On Maui, blood donors will have a chance to win a Walgreens gift card when the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi visits the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. There also will be three drives on Oʻahu.

Photo Courtesy: Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Healthy donors interested in registering can visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi continues to follow hospital protocols by requiring donors to wear a mask.

“Our goal is to recruit at least 300 donors and raise awareness about the importance of giving blood,” said Chase Oneal, district manager of Hawaiʻi Walgreens. “It’s the season of giving, so what better way than to give back by saving lives.”

Donors who attend one of the special blood drives on Oahu and use CODE 333 will receive a goodie bag. Donors attending the special drives will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Walgreens gift card. Five winners will be selected to receive the gift card – one at each of the three Walgreens locations, one Oʻahu donor and one Maui donor.

Walgreens is hosting three drives on Oahu, each from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Nov. 19: Walgreens Laulani Village Shopping Center
  • Nov. 26: Walgreens Kailua
  • Dec. 3: Walgreens Koko Marina Center

“We extend our gratitude to Walgreens for not only providing amazing gifts for donors, but for encouraging their team members, patients and customers to donate,” said Fred McFadden, director of donor services at Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi.

