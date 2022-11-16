Maui News

Utility companies outline latest scam tactics targeting Hawaiʻi consumers

November 16, 2022, 11:34 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi utility companies, the police and the state Office of Consumer Protection are joining forces on Utility Scam Awareness Day to spread the word about the latest tactics being used by scammers. 

In several recent cases, consumers were told they would have service shut off immediately  unless they went to a Bitcoin machine to make a payment. Bitcoin kiosks have been popping  up across the state in places like gas stations, laundromats, smoke shops and mini marts. 

Just in the past month, one recent victim paid more than $12,000 in multiple payments at a Bitcoin kiosk in  a small restaurant. 

“Cryptocurrency is not accepted as payment for any utility service in Hawaiʻi, whether electricity, phone, internet, gas or water,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of the State of Hawaiʽi Office of Consumer Protection. “If you get a threatening call demanding payment by Bitcoin, gift cards, money transfer or prepaid debit cards, just hang up and call your utility directly.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi utilities offer the following tips: 

  • If the caller says your utility account is delinquent and threatens to shut off service immediately unless payment is made, it’s a scam. Don’t be fooled by the caller ID, which can be manipulated to show a legitimate phone number. 
  • If someone calls from a utility demanding immediate payment over the phone, via gift  cards, money transfer, prepaid debit cards or by Bitcoin, it’s a scam.
  • If the caller asks to meet you in person to pick up a payment, it’s a scam.
  • If you receive an email from your utility urging you to click on an embedded link or  attachment to resolve a utility issue or pay a bill, think before you click. It’s likely a scam.
  • If a utility worker shows up at your home or place of business, ensure that person is  wearing official attire with a logo, driving a properly labeled vehicle and carrying company identification. When in doubt, call the utility’s customer service center. 

This is a message from Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Telcom, Hawaiʻi Gas, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, the state Office of Consumer Protection and the Honolulu Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Person Haʻiku Man Last Known To Be In Hana Nov 5 2Kulahaven Farms Rainbow Trout Aquaponics Farm To Close At Years End 3Day 7 West Maui Wildfire Now 80 Contained 4Our Hawaiʻi Coalition Hundreds Of Mail In Ballots With Deficient Signatures On Maui 5Maui No Ka Oi Magazine Changes Hands As Longtime Publisher Retires 6Face Of Nike Indigenous Collection Is Kanaka ʻoiwi Grad Student And 2022 Miss Aloha Hula